MLB Hall of Famer Frank Thomas Heads Group Buying 'Field of Dreams' Movie Site

MLB Hall of Famer Frank Thomas Heads Group Buying 'Field of Dreams' Movie SiteSeptember 30, 2021
Hall of Famer Frank Thomas purchased a controlling stake in the baseball field and location featured in Field of Dreams.
"We are excited to lead the future development and expansion of the Field of Dreams in a collaborative spirit with our neighbors and government officials," Thomas said.
Go the Distance Baseball LLC purchased the plot for $3.4 million in 2012, partially with the hope of bringing an MLB game to the iconic landmark.
That goal became a reality this summer when the Chicago White Sox beat the New York Yankees 9-8 at a temporary stadium in the Iowa cornfields.
MLB has already confirmed it will stage another Field of Dreams game in 2022, with the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs due to face off.