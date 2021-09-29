Raiders' Gerald McCoy Suspended 6 Games for Violating NFL's PED Policy

AP Photo/Scot Tucker

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy has been suspended six games for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, per Vic Tafur of The Athletic.

McCoy addressed the suspension in a statement, noting he was prescribed to take something "to help with scar tissue and tendon strength from a previous injury":

McCoy is currently on injured reserve and has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a knee injury he suffered in Week 1, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Per Pro Football Reference, the 33-year-old played only nine snaps this season.

McCoy also missed all of 2020 with a quad injury after signing with the Dallas Cowboys.

Considering he agreed to just a one-year deal with the Raiders this offseason, the veteran's future in the league is certainly in question.

The 2010 No. 3 overall pick earned six Pro Bowl selections during his nine years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He totaled 54.5 sacks across 123 games with the squad, starting every game he played.