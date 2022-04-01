Marlon Mack, Texans Reportedly Agree to Contract

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Free-agent running back Marlon Mack has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Houston Texans, according to Marc Berman of Fox 26. The terms of the deal have not been reported.

The Indianapolis Colts, with whom Mack spent five seasons, weren't expected to re-sign him this offseason with Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines settled in as the top two running backs on the roster.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Sept. 28 that Mack and the Colts mutually agreed to work on finding a trade. However, nothing came to fruition.

The South Florida product signed a one-year contract to return to Indianapolis in March. He missed the final 15 games of the 2020 season after tearing his Achilles in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He returned to the field in Week 2 of the 2021 season and ran for 16 yards on five carries and played 13 offensive snaps in Indianapolis' 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

A fourth-round pick in the 2017 draft, Mack took over as the Colts' lead running back in his second season. He had over 1,000 yards from scrimmage during the 2018 and 2019 seasons and scored a combined total of 18 touchdowns in those two years.

However, his role decreased significantly with the emergence of Taylor and Hines, and he finished the 2021 season having played just six games. He rushed for 101 yards on 28 carries and caught two passes for eight yards.

Despite the lack of production last season, Mack has been a valuable player in the receiving game with 57 catches in 47 games with the Colts. His dual-threat ability only enhances his value for the Texans.

Lovie Smith should have no problems finding a way to scheme up Mack. He brings a unique dynamic to the offense and has the ability to be an impact player at a position where the team needs more depth.