Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna Not Included on USMNT's October Qualifying Roster

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna were left off the United States men's national team roster ahead of the squad's three 2022 World Cup qualifiers in October.

Reyna is still dealing with the right hamstring strain he suffered on national team duty earlier this month. Likewise, Pulisic remains out after injuring his ankle while playing for the USMNT. Coach Gregg Berhalter told reporters it's "unlikely" either will be a late addition to the squad.

Weston McKinnie is, however, back in the fold. Berhalter sent the Juventus star home during the last round of qualifiers after he violated the team's COVID-19 protocols.

"As far as I'm concerned this is something that's done," Berhalter said. "This is not something we hold on guys."

The coach also came to McKennie's defense:

Three players are based with clubs in England: Zack Steffen, Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson. Berhalter indicated they won't make the trip to Panama City, Panama, so as to avoid a quarantine period when they return to England.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Panama is on England's red list of countries, meaning that anybody returning is subject to a 10-day quarantine.

Steffen, Ream and Robinson will still be available to play against Jamaica on Oct. 7 in Austin, Texas, and against Costa Rica on Oct. 13 in Columbus, Ohio.

Excitement was building around the USMNT after it beat Mexico 3-2 in the CONCACAF Nations League final in June and followed up with a 1-0 victory over El Tri in the Gold Cup final.

However, the team underwhelmed in a 0-0 draw with El Salvador and a 1-1 draw with Canada to open World Cup qualifying.

Mexico is leading the Hexagonal with seven points through three matches. The U.S., Canada and Panama are all tied with five points.

It's far too early to panic about the USMNT missing the World Cup, but failing to qualify in 2018 showed the United States isn't untouchable. Supporters will be expecting something more against Jamaica, Panama and Costa Rica.