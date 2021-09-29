Pedro Martinez Says MLB Umpires 'Don't Know S--t About What They're Doing'

Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martinez didn't hold back on MLB Tonight Tuesday.

Martinez said that "the umpires don't know s--t about what they're doing."

The remark was made when Martinez was told that Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Luke Weaver had never been called for a balk in his career.

Prior to that, the MLB Tonight panel was commenting on the ongoing San Francisco Giants-Diamondbacks game with Weaver on the mound and working through a first-inning jam.

Martinez explained why he felt Weaver had committed a balk that did not get called, leading to host Greg Amsinger telling the former MLB star that the right-hander never had a balk in his career.

Weaver ended up wiggling out of the jam with minimal damage, allowing a bases-loaded walk before leaving the frame down 1-0.