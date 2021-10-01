AJ Brown Out For Titans vs. Jets With Hamstring Injury

AP Photo/Stephen Brashear

The Tennessee Titans announced wide receiver A.J. Brown will miss Sunday's Week 4 game against the New York Jets because of a hamstring injury.

Fellow receiver Julio Jones will also miss the contest with a hamstring injury.

Brown, the third-year pro out of Ole Miss, has posted seven catches for 92 yards and one score in three appearances this year.

The 24-year-old enjoyed two excellent seasons to start his career in Nashville after the Titans selected him in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft.

In 30 games, Brown snagged 122 passes for 2,126 yards and 20 total touchdowns (19 receiving, one rushing) and helped the Titans reach the playoffs each year.

The 2021 season started a bit slower for Brown, and he was forced out of his team's 25-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3 with a strained hamstring.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday, Brown was considered week-to-week.

Without Brown, the Titans' top wideout would typically be Jones, the seven-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro who is in his first year with Tennessee after 10 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. He has 12 catches for 204 yards this year.

With both stars sidelined for Week 4, however, the team's other wideouts include Chester Rogers, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Cameron Batson and Josh Reynolds.