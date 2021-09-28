Patriots RB Coach Ivan Fears on Tom Brady: 'Right Now That SOB Is On the Enemy'

AP Photo/Elise Amendola

The New England Patriots aren't going to take it easy on old friend Tom Brady when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come to town Sunday night.

Running backs coach Ivan Fears gave his perspective on the star quarterback:

"I still think he's the greatest. But right now, that SOB is on the enemy," Fears said. "So however you put it, he's the enemy. I still love him, I think he's a great person, but I'm not going to be sharing any love when it comes to game time. We'll share that love afterwards when it's all said and done."

Fears was with New England during Brady's entire 20-year stint with the team, serving as a positional coach since 1999. He was with the organization during all six Super Bowl runs alongside Brady and head coach Bill Belichick.

Though he clearly knows Brady well, it will be all business for the coach this week.