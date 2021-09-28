Report: Greg Hardy vs. Aleksei Oleinik UFC Heavyweight Fight in Works for Jan. 22

Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Greg Hardy will reportedly get another chance at impressing on a UFC pay-per-view card.

The former NFL defensive end is set to face off against Aleksei Oleinik on a yet-to-be-announced Jan. 22 card, per Brett Okamoto of ESPN.

Hardy is coming off a first-round knockout loss to Tai Tuivasa at UFC 264 and has lost two straight bouts. He is 7-4 overall since making the transition from the NFL to MMA but has not managed to develop into a title contender in the heavyweight division.

“Listen, when you have a guy who came into [MMA] at his age [30], had played football his whole life, played at a pro level, then to come over here and he’s still actually in the UFC, yeah, I’m impressed with what he’s done,” UFC president Dana White told Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports.

Oleinik is in a similar rough patch, having lost three straight bouts. He's coming off a unanimous decision loss to Sergey Spivak in June.

This may wind up being a fight where the loser has to think long and hard about their future in UFC. Oleinik is 44, while Hardy hasn't beaten a single fighter of note in his MMA career; none of his victories are against people still with the UFC.