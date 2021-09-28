Jalen Hurts Takes Blame For Eagles' Blowout Loss to Cowboys: 'This One is On Me'

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts shouldered the blame after Monday's 41-21 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

"I didn't do a good job of leading," he told reporters. "I didn't. I didn't do a good job of running the offense. This one is on me."

He also said, "Play calling was not an issue in this game. I was the issue in this game."

Hurts' final numbers were solid and also a bit misleading. He finished 25-of-39 passing for 326 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while running for 35 yards on nine carries. Yet much of the aerial production came after the game was well in hand for the Cowboys and after multiple critical mistakes.

He threw an interception on Philadelphia's first possession of the game and failed to establish any type of rhythm before halftime.

In fact, the visitors' only points before intermission came on a defensive touchdown by Fletcher Cox. While that touchdown kept them within striking distance even though Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott were dialed in on the other side, Hurts' pick-six to Trevon Diggs on the opening possession of the second half all but clinched the outcome.

Hurts made a point of saying the play calling wasn't the issue, but it probably would have helped if the Eagles even attempted to establish the run and take some of the pressure off his shoulders.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Miles Sanders had two carries in the entire game after he had a combined 28 in the opening two weeks. Hurts also looked more comfortable running no-huddle looks after the Eagles fell behind by 20, and he found Zach Ertz for a touchdown while a confused Dallas defense failed to get set prior to the snap.

Perhaps that will give Philadelphia something to build on as it prepares for a Week 4 showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hurts and the offense will need to be much better to keep pace with Patrick Mahomes.