Dalton Schultz's Updated Cowboys Fantasy Outlook After 2 TDs in Win Over Eagles

AP Photo/Brandon Wade

Dalton Schultz probably won some fantasy football matchups Monday.

The Dallas Cowboys tight end was a featured piece of the offense as the Cowboys steamrolled the archrival Philadelphia Eagles in a 41-21 victory. Schultz finished with six catches on seven targets for 80 yards and two touchdowns as a mismatch for the Eagles defense throughout the game.

It was just the type of performance fantasy football managers who are trailing heading into Monday night games need.

Still, don't expect Schultz to consistently put up those numbers the rest of the season.

Targets are going to be a concern in an offense that has two talented running backs in Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard and go-to wide receivers in Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb. There will be an element of different players being fantasy difference-makers every week with so many options, which has already been the case.

Cooper and Lamb led the way in a Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Pollard spearheaded the effort in a Week 2 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, and Elliott and Schultz were the primary scorers Monday.

That makes almost every Cowboy a high-risk, high-reward play, especially since the competition for targets will become even more crowded when Michael Gallup returns from injured reserve with a calf injury he suffered in the season opener.

Schultz had a combined eight catches for 63 yards and zero touchdowns in the first two games, further illustrating the high ceiling and low floor at play.

However, there is something to be said about that high ceiling at tight end. There are far fewer fantasy stars at the position than running back and wide receiver, and those managers who don't have the Travis Kelces, George Kittles and Darren Wallers of the league should consider Schultz.

He was solid last year with 63 catches for 615 yards and four touchdowns, is never going to see double-teams given the talent around him and can serve as a safety valve for Prescott on key third downs.

What's more, he proved he can turn in a significant performance at times during Monday's win.

Schultz is worthy of starting consideration for fantasy managers who used their early draft capital on other positions and didn't target one of the top handful of tight ends in the NFL.