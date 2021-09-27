Report: 49ers' Josh Norman Hospitalized After 'Spitting Up Blood' from Chest Injury

Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Josh Norman was ruled out of Sunday night's game against the Green Bay Packers after suffering a chest injury in the first half.

In an update, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported Norman was spitting up blood and had to be taken to the hospital. Norman reportedly spent the night in the hospital as a precaution after tests didn't reveal anything abnormal.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network later reported Norman has bruised lungs and tissue damage that may have caused internal bleeding. Rapoport added Norman is undergoing additional testing and that the cornerback "hopes to play next week."

Norman recorded a tackle and a forced fumble before exiting Sunday's game. San Francisco cornerback K'Waun Williams was also forced out of the game due to a calf injury, leaving the 49ers thin at the position.

San Francisco already lost starting cornerback Jason Verrett for the remainder of the season after he suffered a torn ACL in Week 1. They entered Sunday's game with corners Dre Kirkpatrick and Ambry Thomas on the inactive list.

Norman, a former All-Pro selection in his 10th NFL season, was signed by the 49ers earlier this month to add depth to the secondary. He spent the 2020 season with the Buffalo Bills, recording 24 tackles, four passes defended, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Prior to joining the Bills, Norman spent four seasons with the Carolina Panthers and four seasons with the Washington Football Team. While playing for the Panthers, Norman earned his lone Pro Bowl selection and first-team All-Pro honors in 2015. He has 15 career interceptions.

The 49ers lost Sunday's game to the Packers on a last-second field goal by Mason Crosby for their first loss of the 2021 season.

With NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks coming to town in Week 4, San Francisco will face the daunting task of facing talented Seattle receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf with a depleted secondary.