Conor McGregor Tells Nate Diaz His 'Boxing is Piss' Compared to Brother Nick's

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Conor McGregor, who has lost three of his past four fights, had some trash talk for Nate Diaz after his brother Nick's TKO loss to Robbie Lawler on Saturday night at UFC 266.

Because of course he did.

He said he enjoyed the bout between Nick Diaz and Lawler, however:

McGregor and Nate Diaz split their two meetings. McGregor and Nick Diaz have never fought.

When McGregor, 33, was one of the top fighters in the UFC, his trash talk had a certain charm to it. But now that he appears to be a middling fighter, at least in the past three years, it has lost some of its shine.

As for the 36-year-old Nate Diaz, he made his return to the Octagon in June after a nearly two-year absence from the UFC, losing to Leon Edwards.