    Conor McGregor Tells Nate Diaz His 'Boxing is Piss' Compared to Brother Nick's

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 27, 2021

    Conor McGregor, who has lost three of his past four fights, had some trash talk for Nate Diaz after his brother Nick's TKO loss to Robbie Lawler on Saturday night at UFC 266. 

    Because of course he did. 

    Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

    Nate your boxing is piss compare to nicks. We been fed garbage with your sloppy shots the last few years. Can see the clear difference between the two brothers after last night. Balance, composure. Another level the big bro is on to you. I made you.

    He said he enjoyed the bout between Nick Diaz and Lawler, however:

    Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

    Nick/Rob was a good fight. The spin kick at the start gave the ground on Nick but he was veteran composed and was peppering lovely shots in. He just ate some big body shots and there was more coming Robbie was strong to the body it was veteran work all round. I enjoyed thoroughly

    McGregor and Nate Diaz split their two meetings. McGregor and Nick Diaz have never fought.

    When McGregor, 33, was one of the top fighters in the UFC, his trash talk had a certain charm to it. But now that he appears to be a middling fighter, at least in the past three years, it has lost some of its shine. 

    As for the 36-year-old Nate Diaz, he made his return to the Octagon in June after a nearly two-year absence from the UFC, losing to Leon Edwards. 

