Report: Broncos' KJ Hamler to Undergo MRI After Knee Injury vs. Jets

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler suffered an apparent serious knee injury in the first half of Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

According to Broncos reporter Mike Klis of 9News, Hamler will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of his injury.

Hamler went down awkwardly on his left leg, and the injury was bad enough for the broadcast not to show a replay. He had one catch on Sunday, a 28-yard reception in the first quarter that converted a third down and eventually led to a Denver touchdown.

A second-round pick out of Penn State in 2020, Hamler had hoped to step up after the Broncos lost receiver Jerry Jeudy to an ankle injury in Week 1. He has seen an increase in playing time, but his production has left much to be desired. Including his game against the Jets, Hamler has five catches for 74 yards this season.

A hamstring injury limited Hamler's production in his rookie season. He finished with 30 receptions for 381 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games.

Denver has been dealing with various injuries at key positions. In addition to losing Jeudy until likely Week 6 at the likeliest, the Broncos also placed linebackers Bradley Chubb and Josey Jewell on injured reserve this past week.

Chubb underwent successful ankle surgery, and his expected recovery time is six-to-eight weeks. Jewell will miss the rest of the season with a torn pectoral.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Without Hamler, the Broncos and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will lean on receivers Cortland Sutton and Tim Patrick, along with tight end Noah Fant to produce in the passing game.