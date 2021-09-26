Andy Reid Leaves Stadium in Ambulance With Illness After Chiefs' Loss to Chargers

AP Photo/Ed Zurga

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was taken away from Arrowhead Stadium in an ambulance following Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

James Palmer of NFL Network reported Reid did not speak to reporters after the loss because he was feeling sick but suggested "everything is pointing toward the Chiefs taking every precaution."

Palmer noted the players did not even know he was sick and were then informed Reid should be all right.

NFL reporter Jason La Canfora noted Reid was dehydrated and there isn't "serious concern" about his condition.

Defensive back Tyrann Mathieu addressed the situation as well:

According to Blair Kerkhoff of the Kansas City Star, the head coach did speak to the team in the locker room before exiting via ambulance.

"He just wasn't feeling well after the game," special teams coach Dave Toub said. "He did talk to the team, and it was a good talk. Pretty much, 'You have to quit the turnovers.'"

The Chiefs had four turnovers in the game, with Patrick Mahomes throwing two interceptions and both Tyreek Hill and Clyde Edwards-Helaire losing a fumble. That was enough for the Chargers to stun the two-time defending AFC champions in Kansas City.

Justin Herbert threw for 281 yards and four touchdowns, while the Los Angeles defense was able to generate enough pressure and create turnovers to at least slow the daunting Kansas City offense.

The Chiefs are now 1-2 and sit in last place in an AFC West that looks formidable in the early portion of the season.

Next up is a road trip to face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4.