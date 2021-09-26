X

    Justin Tucker Hits NFL-Record 66-Yard FG to Give Ravens Wild Win over Lions

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 27, 2021

    AP Photo/Duane Burleson

    Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker had a Sunday to remember.

    The four-time All-Pro connected on an NFL-record 66-yard field goal to hand his team a 19-17 victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 3. The kick bounced off the crossbar before moving through the uprights for the win:

    NFL @NFL

    A NEW NFL RECORD. <br><br>66 YARDS. OFF THE CROSSBAR. <a href="https://twitter.com/jtuck9?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JTUCK9</a>. <a href="https://t.co/x8DXOoCuFH">pic.twitter.com/x8DXOoCuFH</a>

