Justin Tucker Hits NFL-Record 66-Yard FG to Give Ravens Wild Win over Lions

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker had a Sunday to remember.

The four-time All-Pro connected on an NFL-record 66-yard field goal to hand his team a 19-17 victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 3. The kick bounced off the crossbar before moving through the uprights for the win:

