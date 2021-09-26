Colts' Quenton Nelson Carted to Locker Room After Suffering Ankle Injury vs. Titans

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

Indianapolis Colts stalwart offensive lineman Quenton Nelson was carted to the locker room after suffering an ankle injury in the first half of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

The team announced Nelson is questionable to return.

Nelson's injury came early in the second quarter when his ankle rolled up during a run play. The Colts were dealt a blow early on when starting defensive end Kwity Paye was ruled out for the game after suffering a hamstring injury midway through the first quarter.

Nelson had dealt with a foot injury that required surgery in training camp. He announced that it was his third surgery of the offseason, but he was optimistic about his recovery. Indianapolis quarterback Carson Wentz suffered the same injury in camp. Both Nelson and Wentz recovered in time to play in Week 1.

The Colts also dealt with injuries to left tackle Eric Fisher and center Ryan Kelly during training camp.

When Nelson exited Sunday's game, he was replaced at left guard by Chris Reed. The Colts scored a touchdown on a nine-yard run by Nyheim Hines moments later.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Nelson is regarded as one of the best players in the NFL regardless of position, earning Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors in each of his first three seasons in the league. He has never missed a regular-season start in his career.