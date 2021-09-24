Hawks' Trae Young, Adidas Announce Trae Young 1 Signature Shoe, Apparel Line

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Adidas announced Friday the Trae Young 1, the first signature shoe for the Atlanta Hawks star, will be released Oct. 1 in two colorways, with a further three to be made available later.

Young collaborated with the company to create a shoe "designed to support his multi-directional playing style" with its boost cushioning and "lightstrike" midsole concepts.

"Adidas and I worked very closely on my first signature shoe and I'm hyped to finally let fans get a hold of them. When you wear these, you're repping that ice cold mentality and the entire city of Atlanta," Young said in a press release. "This moment is really special as it's a reminder to the next generation of hoopers that through hard work and focus you can achieve your dreams. Trae Young 1 is a symbol of that for me."

Here are the shoe's five colorways:

ICEE (available Oct. 1)

ICEE Cotton Candy (Oct. 1)

SO SO DEF (Nov. 5)

SO SO DEF ATL (Nov. 5)

Peachtree (Nov. 19)

"Trae embodies the mentality of limitless potential—unafraid to let anything get in the way of his ambition, he pushes boundaries, proves critics wrong and creates new space for himself and the game," Adidas Basketball General Manager Eric Wise said.

The initial Oct. 1 drop will also include an apparel line that includes a zip pull-over, pants and shorts.

Young has emerged as one of the NBA's most dynamic offensive players since being selected with the fifth overall pick in the 2018 draft. He ranked fourth in the league by averaging 29.6 points during the 2019-20 season.

The 23-year-old Texas native gained more national attention during the 2021 playoffs by leading the Hawks past the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers to earn a berth in the Eastern Conference Finals, where they fell short against the eventual NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks.

Young and his Atlanta teammates tip off the 2021-22 campaign Oct. 21, when they host the Dallas Mavericks in pursuit of the franchise's first title since 1958.