WWE's Karrion Kross, Scarlett Announce Engagement with Twitter Photo

Source: WWE.com

WWE Superstars Karrion Kross and Scarlett got engaged Thursday.

Scarlett posted a picture on Twitter of her wearing her engagement ring alongside Kross, with the caption "Pop the champagne!"

Kross and Scarlett debuted together in May 2020 on the NXT brand. She served as his manager throughout his tenure on the developmental show, including during his NXT title wins at TakeOver XXX and Takeover: Stand and Deliver.

Kross' first title run was interrupted by a shoulder injury he suffered in his TakeOver XXX victory over Keith Lee. The 36-year-old vacated the championship on the first episode of NXT after the event and missed four months before returning in December.

Since moving to the main roster full-time in August, Kross has worked as a solo act on Raw. Scarlett has yet to make an appearance on the red brand.

Prior to joining WWE, Kross and Scarlett worked together in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide from 2018 to 2019. They also made sporadic appearances for Impact Wrestling.