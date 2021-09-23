Rob Gronkowski, Derek Carr Headline Madden 22 Week 2 Player Ratings Update

AP Photo/Don Montague

Hot starts to the 2021 season helped Rob Gronkowski and others boost their Madden 22 ratings.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star jumped two points in the latest update from an 87 to 89, as former player Chad Johnson explained:

The 32-year-old has scored four touchdowns on 12 catches for 129 yards.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr's rating increased from 81 to 82 in the update.

Carr leads the NFL with 817 passing yards and has four touchdowns and only one interception. The production has come against quality defenses with the Raiders defeating the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 30-year-old has especially impressed with his deep passing, including a long touchdown throw to Henry Ruggs III:

It helped Carr earn a two-point boost in his deep throw accuracy rating.

In addition to the veterans' recognition for their hot starts, Steelers rookie Najee Harris also gained one point from 76 to 77 with the help of an increased stiff arm rating:

Harris is averaging only 3.2 yards per carry, but his highlights have turned heads.

Washington Football Team receiver Terry McLaurin also reached a 90 rating after an 11-catch, 107-yard performance on Thursday Night Football against the New York Giants.

The 26-year-old has proved he can excel regardless of the quarterback, which makes him one of the top receivers in the game.