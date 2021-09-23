Nick Diaz's UFC Future Uncertain After Robbie Lawler Fight, Dana White Says

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Nick Diaz is set to make his return to UFC after six years away with a bout against Robbie Lawler, but his competitive schedule beyond that is a mystery.

"I don't know," UFC president Dana White said Diaz's future, per TMZ Sports. "I never know that either. We'll take it one fight at a time.

Diaz will face Lawler Saturday at UFC 266, the first match for the 38-year-old since a no contest against Anderson Silva in January 2015.

Even White doesn't know how the veteran fighter will fare in his return to competition.

"Ring rust is absolutely real and especially when you haven't been in here that long, but you never know what to expect from the Diaz brothers," White said. "You know what everybody does though? On Saturday, they show up and they fight—that's it!"

Diaz, meanwhile, doesn't believe the match against Lawler is worth it considering he already beat the former welterweight champion in 2004.

"Whoever set this up is an idiot," Diaz said of his upcoming match, per Marc Raimondi of ESPN. "I don't know why I'm doing this. I don't know why this happened. I should be fighting Kamaru Usman—and that's it."

Usman is the current welterweight champion and ranked the No. 2 pound-for-pound fighter in UFC, but Diaz isn't afraid.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"I think I'll beat the s--t out of Usman," he said.

A convincing win over Lawler could put Diaz back on the path to a title fight. His last chance at a belt came in 2013 when he lost to Georges St-Pierre with the welterweight championship on the line.

It's clear White first wants to see what Diaz can do after such a long time away from the sport.