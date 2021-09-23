Report: Haralabos Voulgaris, Mavericks Part Ways; Part of Rumored Front-Office Drama

Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks are continuing to overhaul their front office.

The organization and Haralabos Voulgaris, their director of quantitative research and development who was hired in 2018, have parted ways according to Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News.

Voulgaris confirmed he is no longer with the team with a tweet that explained he is waiting for his contract to expire.

