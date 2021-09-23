Raiders' Daniel Carlson Lost to Himself in Fantasy Football

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson put on a monster performance in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, going a perfect 4-of-4 on field goals with two made extra points.

The Auburn alum even hit from 46 yards out as the Raiders won, 26-17 to remain undefeated. That's more than Carlson can say for his fantasy team—and he only has himself to blame.

The kicker was playing against himself in fantasy football and lost his matchup because of how well he did his job.

It's pretty comical Carlson would even be thinking about his own fantasy performance when he plays professional football, but this should also be a lesson to him and all of his colleagues.

If you're in the NFL, there's no reason not to draft yourself with your first pick. Especially if you're a kicker who has yet to miss in six tries to start the year.