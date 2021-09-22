Raiders' Derek Carr 'Ready to Go' vs. Dolphins After Suffering Ankle Injury in Week 2

AP Photo/Don Wright

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is "ready to go" for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins despite an ankle injury, coach Jon Gruden told reporters Wednesday.

Carr was a full participant in Wednesday's practice. Gruden said Monday that the NFL's leader in passing yards through two weeks was questionable after undergoing an MRI.

Carr was injured in last week's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers but never missed a snap and threw for 382 yards and two touchdowns.

"It was the same ankle that I broke. I said, 'I can't go out like this.' It could have been a lot worse," Carr said after the game.

Carr is off to the best start of his NFL career, throwing for 817 yards and four touchdowns against one interception while leading the Raiders to consecutive wins over 2020 playoff teams.

While it's early in the season, he is on pace to blast his previous career best in passing yards (4,103) and surpass his high in passing touchdowns (32).