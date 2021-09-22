Odell Beckham Jr. Expected to Be 'Full Go' at Browns Practice on Wednesday

AP Photo/Ron Schwane

Odell Beckham Jr. will reportedly be a "full go" at practice Wednesday, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters.

Stefanski also said he "isn't ruling him out" for the Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Beckham hasn't played since suffering a torn left ACL in Week 7 last season. The receiver has been inactive for the team's first two games of 2021.

After first taking reps in 11-on-11 drills in late August, Beckham has mostly been limited in practices this season. A full practice could put him closer to availability, though Stefanski would not confirm he will play in Week 3.

A potential return would be especially valuable for Cleveland after Jarvis Landry went on injured reserve Tuesday with a sprained MCL, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Beckham can be a difference-maker, as evidenced by his three Pro Bowl selections in his first three years with the New York Giants. Though he hasn't been nearly as productive since, he still tallied at least 70 catches and 1,000 receiving yards in 2018 and 2019.

He got off to a slow start in 2020, totaling 23 catches for 319 yards and three touchdowns.

The Browns need a go-to receiver with most of Baker Mayfield's passes going to running backs and tight ends. With Landry unavailable, Anthony Schwartz will be their most productive receiver. He has three catches for 69 yards. Donovan Peoples-Jones and Rashard Higgins each have two catches.