Lamar Jackson 'Kind of Sore' After Flip into End Zone: 'I'd Probably Do It Again'

Lamar Jackson's acrobatic go-ahead touchdown in Sunday's thrilling 36-35 win over the Kansas City Chiefs wasn't all smooth sailing.

The Baltimore Ravens star told reporters on Wednesday he's "kind of sore" after doing a flip into the end zone on a 3rd-and-goal run from the 1-yard line.

"I didn't want to tell coach [John Harbaugh] because coach would probably [have] said something to me about flipping next time," Jackson added. "I don't know; I'd probably do it again though."

It's hardly any surprise that Jackson would be feeling a bit sore after the game. He carried the ball 16 times for 107 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to going 18-of-26 for 239 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions through the air.

Even though the Ravens relied heavily on their star quarterback against the Chiefs, it was all worth it in the end. The 2019 NFL MVP brought the team back from two different 11-point third-quarter deficits to get its first win of the season.

The game also marked Jackson's first head-to-head victory over Patrick Mahomes in four meetings.