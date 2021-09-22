Olympic Gold Medalist Katie Ledecky Joins Florida as Volunteer Swimming Coach

AP Photo/Gregory Bull

Seven-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky is giving back to the next generation of swimmers.

Ledecky will join the Florida Gators swimming and diving staff as a volunteer swim coach, per an announcement Wednesday.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest female swimmers of all-time, Ledecky holds 15 world championships and is a 14-time world-record breaker in the 400-, 800- and 1500-meter freestyles. She also has three Olympic silver medals, making her one of seven female swimmers to earn 10 Olympic medals in her career.

Ledecky's six individual gold medals are the most of any female Olympic swimmer and American female Olympian. Michael Phelps is the only swimmer with more individual gold medals with 13.

Ledecky, who completed her college degree this year, announced that she will be moving her training from Stanford to the University of Florida to be closer to her family. She also has her eyes on future competitions.

"I've decided to train at the University of Florida with Coach Anthony Nesty and the outstanding mid-distance and distance training group there," Ledecky wrote in her statement. "I'm looking forward to the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead in the next phase of my swimming career."

Bobby Finke, who won two gold medals in the Tokyo Olympics, also trains with Nesty and his team.

At 24 years old, Ledecky does not plan on retiring anytime soon. She indicated that she intends on participating in the 2024 Olympics in Paris and possibly also the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

"That was not my last swim," Ledecky said after winning the 800-meter freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics. "I'm at least going to '24, maybe '28. ... You never take anything for granted. You never know if you're going to be at the next Olympics."