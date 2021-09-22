Portland State Coach Bruce Barnum Pays $14,448 Beer Tab for Fans at Home Game

AP Photo/Young Kwak

Portland State head coach Bruce Barnum is a man of his word.

Barnum told The Oregonian's John Canzano he'd take care of the beer tab for anybody who attended the Vikings' 21-7 victory over Western Oregon. On Wednesday, he shared a $14,448 receipt he paid from Barney Beer Garden:

Barnum's pledge doesn't appear to have drawn more fans to Hillsboro Stadium. An FCS program, Portland State averaged 3,999 fans during the 2019 season and had 3,124 fans on hand for its home opener.

Those who benefited from his generosity are probably thankful nonetheless. And luckily Barnum's pledge didn't result in a 10-Cent Beer Night-like calamity.