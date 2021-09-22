Tom Brady's Father Says QB's Decision to Leave Patriots for Bucs Has Been Vindicated

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The father of Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady believes history has already proved the future Hall of Famer correct following his departure from the New England Patriots.

Tom Brady Sr. told NBC Sports Boston's Tom Curran on the Patriots Talk Podcast that his son felt a level of vindication following Tampa Bay's Super Bowl run.

"Damn right," he told Curran. "Damn right. [Patriots head coach Bill] Belichick wanted him out the door and last year he threw 56 touchdowns. I think that's a pretty good year."

Many were curious to see how Belichick and Brady would fare in their first year apart. Perhaps it would provide some insight into who was the more instrumental of the two in the Patriots' dynasty.

ESPN's Seth Wickersham first reported on New England's internal drama in January 2018. The team went on to win another Super Bowl that season, but the seeming inevitability to Brady's departure in 2020 lent credence to the notion of a breakdown in his relationship with Belichick.

For now, it certainly looks like a mistake that the Patriots made little to no effort to re-sign the greatest player in franchise history.

Tom Sr.'s math is slightly off since the 44-year-old threw 50 touchdowns between the regular season and playoffs, but the 14-time Pro Bowler otherwise found a way to add to his already impressive legacy.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

If Brady remained on the roster in 2020, then the Patriots probably wouldn't have been in a position to select Mac Jones with the 15th overall pick.

Jones has looked good through two starts, throwing for 467 yards and one touchdown. While he obviously has a long way to go to catch Brady, the 23-year-old looks like a player around whom New England can orient its future.

In the short term, Brady is the unquestioned winner from the divorce. Over time, the narrative could look more favorable toward Belichick if letting the legendary signal-caller go helped set the Patriots up for sustained long-term success.