Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Hosting Team-building Minicamp in Las Vegas

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

LeBron James has organized a three-day minicamp for the Los Angeles Lakers that will begin Friday in Las Vegas, per Shams Charania of Stadium:

The Lakers will begin training camp on Sept. 28. Their regular season starts Oct. 19 with a home game against the Golden State Warriors.

As Charania noted, the Lakers held a team-bonding minicamp in 2019 after an eventful offseason that included a blockbuster trade with the New Orleans Pelicans to bring in Anthony Davis.

The Lakers ended the 2019-20 season with a championship and certainly will hope that this year's minicamp helps propel the team to a second title in three years.

Like 2019, the 2021 offseason brought forth seismic changes to the roster, most notably another massive deal. This time, point guard Russell Westbrook was brought in from the Washington Wizards to form a big three with James and Davis.

L.A. also brought in a host of veterans on one year-deals, including Carmelo Anthony, Wayne Ellington and Trevor Ariza. Dwight Howard and Rajon Rondo, who were on the 2019-20 Lakers, are also back in purple and gold.

Overall, only three players who were on last year's team are on this year's roster in James, Talen Horton-Tucker and Davis. Therefore, some team building is likely needed for everyone to jell and form chemistry as the Lakers look for another championship.