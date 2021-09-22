Video: Conor Mcgregor Throws Wild 1st Pitch Before Twins vs. Cubs

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

As a rule, it's generally never a good sign if your name is mentioned in the same sentence with 50 Cent after being asked to toss out the first pitch at a baseball game.

Conor McGregor failed that test Tuesday night at Wrigley Field.

Moments before the Chicago Cubs took on the Minnesota Twins, the MMA star unleashed one of the wildest ceremonial throws uncorked this season and immediately conjured up images of the hip-hop mogul's infamous throw.

It's probably for the best there weren't too many fans sitting in the first few rows. Even with the netting behind the field, that ball wasn't going anywhere convenient.

It would also be for the best if McGregor stuck to throwing punches instead of, well, anything else.