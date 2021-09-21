Jayce Tingler Responds to Padres Rumors: 'I Don't Believe I've Lost the Clubhouse'

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

San Diego Padres manager Jayce Tingler told reporters that he does not believe he has lost the clubhouse amid the team losing 24 of its last 34 games to fall to 76-73.

"I don't believe I've lost the clubhouse," Tingler said Tuesday.

"I believe a lot in our guys. I have from day one. It's a group that, as frustrating as it is to not play to our potential, it's still a group that I love, that I believe in, and has all the things you want as a team."

The quote comes three days after Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado were seen having a shouting match in the dugout during the team's 3-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday.

That defeat marked the second of three losses in a three-game sweep to the team the Padres are chasing in the National League Wild Card race. San Diego is now down four games to the Cards with 13 regular-season matchups remaining.

On Sunday, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reported that there could be a managerial change following the Padres' disappointing season.

"The shouting match in the dugout Saturday night between Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. in itself was not the problem," Acee wrote.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"But it occurring, several people in the organization said, is a product of one of the Padres’ most pressing issues: Manager Jayce Tingler does not possess the sway to have quashed a situation that had been brewing for weeks.

"How much of that falls directly on Tingler and how much is due to a distrust between players and the front office is debatable. And it really isn’t important. Regardless, the Padres have some fixing to do."

The 40-year-old Tingler is in his second season managing the Padres.

San Diego went 37-23 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and advanced to the second round of the NL playoffs, where it fell to the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

This year's team still has a fighting chance to earn the second and final NL Wild Card berth, but San Diego has to snap its slump quickly.

The Padres begin a three-game series with the NL West-leading San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.