WWE's Triple H Says He's 'Recovering' After Heart Surgery, Is 'Blown Away' by Support

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Triple H released a statement after undergoing heart surgery.

The WWE star said Tuesday he was "blown away by the outreach and support from so many people" and doing well in recovery:

WWE announced Sept. 8 that Triple H had experienced a "cardiac event" that required surgery.

The company didn't elaborate on his status beyond saying the episode was caused by a "genetic heart issue."

The 14-time world champion has effectively retired from in-ring competition. His last official match was in June 2019 at a live event in Japan.

Triple H has had his hands full while working as WWE's executive vice present for global talent strategy and development.

Overseeing NXT has been one of his more notable duties behind the scenes. His cardiac episode meant he was absent as the development brand began its "NXT 2.0" phase. According to Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer (via Jason Ounpraseuth of Wrestling Inc), Shawn Michaels filled in to lead the reset.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via Wrestling Inc's Marc Middleton) also reported WWE told its wrestlers they could reach out to Triple H and see how he was doing but were prohibited from discussing any business matters.

It remains unclear when he'll return to his usual duties in the WWE offices.