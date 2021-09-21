Packers' Aaron Rodgers Slams 'Horses--t' Narratives from Outside Critics

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

Following a strong rebound performance in Week 2, Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers fired back at people who took shots at him for a disappointing effort against the New Orleans Saints.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers dismissed the "horses--t" narratives that came up about him last week:

He went on to say that people who go on talk shows "think they're celebrities and they believe they have this platform to say whatever they want. That's the state of the media right now."

In the aftermath of a drama-filled offseason, which included a report from Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports that stated he was prepared to hold out or retire if the Packers didn't fire general manager Brian Gutekunst, Rodgers started the 2021 season on a sour note.

The reigning NFL MVP went 15-of-28 for 133 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in a 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Jermichael Finley, who played with Rodgers in Green Bay from 2008 to '13, was one of the most vocal critics of his former teammate coming off that defeat.

"Actually, you can see it right through his helmet," Finley said last week on ESPN Radio's Keyshawn, JWill and Max (h/t TMZ Sports). "The eyes and the face tells everything as a personality. And, I just don't see that NFL hunger and just the hunger to go win another championship."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Finley was hardly alone in picking apart Rodgers' Week 1 showing.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher, who currently works for CBS on NFL Today, said on Sunday's pregame show that Rodgers almost looked "aloof" and "like he really doesn’t care."

Rodgers got back on track Monday night in a 35-17 win over the Lions. The nine-time Pro Bowler finished 22-of-27 with 255 yards and four touchdowns with zero turnovers.

The Packers will look to keep that positive momentum going this week, as they travel to Levi's Stadium for a showdown with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.