Videos Appear to Show Roof of Saints' Superdome on Fire

AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

The roof of the New Orleans Saints' Caesars Superdome caught fire Tuesday, according to videos circulating on social media.

The New Orleans Fire Department said it was in the process of responding to the fire and was quickly able to tame the blaze.

It's unknown if there are any injuries, and no cause has been determined at this time.

The Saints have been away from New Orleans since Hurricane Ida caused severe damage across the city. They are set to return for their New Orleans home opener in Week 4 against the New York Giants.

It's unclear at this time whether the fire will impact those plans.