Texans' Davis Mills to Start vs. Panthers; Tyrod Taylor Out with Hamstring Injury

Playing on a short week, the Houston Texans have confirmed Davis Mills will start at quarterback in place of the injured Tyrod Taylor against the Carolina Panthers.

Head coach David Culley told reporters Tuesday that Mills will be under center Thursday night.

The decision to go with Mills has been expected after Taylor suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Culley told reporters Monday that Taylor was going to be listed as day-to-day. He also said at that press conference that Deshaun Watson, who has been inactive for the past two weeks, would not be activated for Week 3.

Per John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, Taylor could miss up to four weeks as a result of the injury.

Taylor was off to a fantastic start this season before getting hurt. The 32-year-old is 31-of-44 for 416 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. He completed 10 of his 11 passes and scored two touchdowns (one rushing) against the Browns.

Mills was a third-round draft pick (No. 67 overall) by Houston in 2021. The Stanford alum went 8-of-18 for 102 yards with one touchdown and one interception after replacing Taylor on Sunday.

After Thursday's game, the Texans won't play again until Oct. 3 when they take on the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.