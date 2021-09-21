49ers Rumors: Jacques Patrick Signed to Active Roster after Sermon, Hasty Injuries

Greg Fiume/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers are reportedly getting some help for their depleted backfield. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the 49ers are signing running back Jacques Patrick off the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad.

The move comes after running back JaMycal Hasty suffered an ankle injury in the 17-11 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, while Trey Sermon remains in concussion protocol.

The 49ers already lost starting RB Raheem Mostert to a season-ending knee injury. Rookie Elijah Mitchell, who leads the team with 146 rushing yards, is expected to be limited in practice this week due to a shoulder injury and is considered day-to-day.

It's likely that Patrick could see some significant playing time in Sunday night's game against the Green Bay Packers.

After going undrafted in 2019, Patrick signed with the XFL and played for the Tampa Bay Vipers. In five XFL games in the 2020 season, he rushed for 254 yards and two touchdowns on 4.2 yards per carry.

Patrick landed on the Bengals' practice squad in 2020 but didn't appear in a game. He earned his chance to shine in the 2021 preseason, where he rushed for 156 yards and a touchdown while averaging 5.0 YPC.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

At 6'2" and 234 pounds, Patrick is a big back who can run with power. But he has also displayed speed to get around the edge, which makes him a good fit in 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan's offensive scheme.

Patrick played college football at Florida State, but he was never the lead back. He spent his freshman and sophomore seasons in 2015 and 2016 as the backup to Dalvin Cook. In his final two seasons he split carries with Cam Akers, a second-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams in 2020.