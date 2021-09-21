Chiefs Coach Greg Lewis Was Fined for Shoving Browns' Ronnie Harrison, NFLPA Says

Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs running backs coach Greg Lewis has been fined for his altercation with Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison during Week 1.

NFL Players Association president JC Tretter told Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports that the league did discipline Lewis for shoving Harrison during a sideline run-in.

“It has been communicated to us that the Chiefs coach was fined by the NFL," Tretter said.

The incident occurred late in the first quarter of Kansas City's 33-29 win over the Browns on Sept. 12.

After Cleveland defenders ran Clyde Edwards-Helaire out of bounds, a scuffle broke out on the sidelines. Replays showed Lewis shoved Harrison, who was involved in the play, out of the way.

Harrison responded by pushing Lewis in the face. Officials initially assessed a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against Lewis.

After further conversation, the officials also called Harrison for a personal foul and ejected him from the game.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported last week that Harrison was fined $12,128 by the NFL for his role in the altercation, but Lewis was only issued a warning from the league.

Lewis is in his fifth season as a Chiefs assistant coach. He spent the previous four years as wide receivers coach before taking over as running backs coach in April.