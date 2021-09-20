Chiefs' Travis Kelce Becomes Fastest TE in NFL History to Reach 8,000 Receiving Yards

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

No tight end in NFL history has amassed 8,000 career receiving yards quicker than the Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce.

Kelce accomplished the feat after he hauled in a five-yard pass early in the third quarter of a road game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. He has played in 113 career games and became the team's starting tight end in 2014.

The 31-year-old Kelce is coming off a 105-catch, 1,416-yard, 11-touchdown season. He started the 2021 campaign with six catches for 76 yards and two scores versus the Cleveland Browns.

Kelce had four catches and 43 yards Sunday after his record-setting reception. He soon added a 46-yard touchdown catch later in the quarter.

Per the Chiefs Communications Department, only eight tight ends have ever surpassed 8,000 career receiving yards. Tony Gonzalez, formerly of the Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons, is No. 1 among tight ends with 15,127 career receiving yards.