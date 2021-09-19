Mac Jones, Patriots Cruise to Win vs. Jets as Zach Wilson Throws 4 INT

Elsa/Getty Images

In the battle of the rookie quarterbacks, Mac Jones got the best of Zach Wilson. Well, more accurately, the New England Patriots defense did.

The Pats (1-1) beat the New York Jets (0-2) 25-6 on Sunday afternoon, intercepting Wilson four times. Wilson's inability to protect the ball was the difference, as the Patriots turned those interceptions into 17 points.

While Wilson struggled, Jones managed the game well, showing for a second straight week why Bill Belichick went with the rookie at quarterback this season over the since-released Cam Newton.

Jones and Wilson will forever be compared and contrasted after each being selected in the first round of the NFL draft this spring. That they play in the same division will only intensify that comparison.

Round 1 belonged to Jones.

Key Stats

Mac Jones, NE: 22-of-30 for 186 yards

J.C. Jackson, NE: Two interceptions, three tackles

Damien Harris, NE: 16 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown; one catch for two yards

Zach Wilson, NYJ: 19-of-33 for 210 yards and four interceptions

Michael Carter, NYJ: 11 carries for 59 yards; two catches for 29 yards

C.J. Mosley, NYJ: 10 tackles

Jones Continues to Impress

Jones didn't do anything fancy Sunday. He didn't even throw a touchdown pass, and he was sacked three times. He mostly dinked and dunked the ball down the field.

But...no turnovers. No game-changing mistakes. He didn't win this game for the Patriots, but unlike Wilson, he didn't lose it either. His highlight plays from the game might have been a block and a push:

For right now, that's probably exactly what the Patriots need. They have a very good defense. They can grind out close games. They just need Wilson to manage the game. At some point, they'll need him to make clutch throws and take shots down the field.

But on Sunday, he did enough.

Bill Belichick vs. Zach Wilson Wasn't a Fair Fight

Look, Belichick has made more than a few veteran stars look bad. It's important to keep that context in mind. Wilson is only starting his second game in the NFL, after all.

The issue, though, is that some of Wilson's throws were just downright bad, regardless of what schemes and confusion Belichick might have been throwing his way.

More context—Wilson doesn't have the best offensive line in front of him or all that many dangerous weapons. His development is going to be a process. But Sunday was not a good day, no matter how you slice it.

What's Next?

The Patriots host the New Orleans Saints next Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on Fox, while the Jets travel to face the Denver Broncos that same day at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.