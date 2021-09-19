SEC Releases Statement After Penn State Loses Down over Referee Error vs. Auburn

Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The SEC released a statement saying the officiating crew made an error that cost Penn State a down in the second quarter in Saturday's game against Auburn.

An official set the down marker to third down after Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford was called for intentional grounding on a first-down pass. The mistake resulted in Penn State punting on what should have been third down.

