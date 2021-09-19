NASCAR at Bristol 2021 Results: Kyle Larson Wins Final Round of 16 Playoff Race

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Kyle Larson took home the third and final Round of 16 race in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee on Saturday evening.

Larson passed Kevin Harvick on the inside to take the lead and earn his sixth win of the year.

He spoke with NBC Sports afterward:

Here's a look at how the race went down.

Chase Elliott took the early lead at Bristol, surpassing Martin Truex Jr. on the inside:

Joey Logano was near the lead but fell 19 spots because of pit-stop concerns:

Larson used David Starr's No. 66 car to impede Elliott's path to take the lead:

However, it was Hamlin who eventually won the stage.

Stage 2 ended in Larson's favor, however, but not before some more action along the way.

For starters, Elliott had to start at the back of the field for being too fast on pit road. Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports provided more information:

Pit road issues have been a problem for Elliott, as Jeff Gluck of The Athletic tweeted:

Elsewhere, Brad Keselowski's No. 2 car jetted past Larson for a lead:

Everyone had to slow down after a tire issue for Ryan Newman sent him into the wall and took some other cars along with him:

This stage also saw Aric Almirola get black flagged due to a leaking issue only to get the problem fixed and race again:

Another wreck soon went down, though, and this one led to a red flag:

In the end, Larson emerged as the Stage 2 winner after all that drama.

The first two stages were 125 laps each, and the third one was 250.

Kevin Harvick took the lead early in Stage 3:

Quin Houff's night featured an unfortunate turn with 140 laps left:

More action occurred when Hamlin hit the wall after making contact with Larson and cutting a tire:

The chaotic race continued with Elliott storming all the way back to take his own lead:

Soon enough, drama between Elliott and Harvick began:

Elliott did not seem very pleased with that result:

Larson ended up winning the race, but the Harvick-Elliott drama took centerstage:

Both said their peace to NBC Sports afterward:

We'll see if any bad blood rolls into next week, but for now, here's a look at a playoff update.

Kurt Busch, Tyler Reddick, Aric Almirola and Michael McDowell have been eliminated from the playoffs following the conclusion of Saturday's race.

The 12 remaining drivers are Hamlin, Truex Jr., Larson, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Harvick, Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch, William Byron and Alex Bowman.

The round consisted of three races: the Cook Out Southern 500, the Federated Auto Parts 400 and the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. The winners, in order, were Hamlin, Truex Jr. and Larson.

Saturday's 500-lap race saw the NASCAR Cup Series drivers cover 266.5 total miles at the track known as The World's Fastest Half Mile.

The Round of 12 is up next, beginning with the South Point 400 in Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. ET at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.