5-Star SF Prospect Jordan Walsh Commits to Arkansas

Brandon Jenkins, 247Sports

Jordan Walsh, a 5-star class of 2022 small forward prospect out of Link Academy, has announced his commitment to Arkansas:

The 247Sports composite list has Walsh ranked No. 27 overall, second among Texans and seventh in the small forward group.

Link Academy is a brand-new basketball program located on the campus of Camp Kanakuk in Branson, Missouri.

Walsh, a DeSoto, Texas, native, arrived after originally committing to Southern California Academy. Walsh's previous prep stop was Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy.

Walsh had 20 offers and made visits to Arkansas, Texas, Arizona State, Kansas and TCU.

Brandon Jenkins, 247Sports' recruiting analyst, offered this scouting report on April 17.

"Walsh is a very long and active dual forward prospect who projects as a wing long-term but right now his offensive game is more that of a hybrid four. He has the upside to be a versatile asset at the high major level. He has good bounce and fluid strides to add to his lengthy frame. Walsh's calling card may be on the defensive end where he is disruptive guarding the ball and contesting shots.

"He has a nose for the ball and looks to control the glass when motivated and he can lead the break after securing a defensive rebound but lacks the natural acumen to make the right decisions consistently in offensive structure. He has a good looking jumper but it is not totally reliable. Improving his decision making and becoming more of a threat when open from behind the arc are his main areas of focus."

ESPN has Walsh ranked seventh overall in his class and second at his position with a grade of 93 out of 100.

Now Walsh joins an Arkansas team on the rise under head coach Eric Musselman, who guided the Razorbacks to the Elite Eight last year.

The class of 2022 now has five members on 247Sports' composite top-100 list, including 5-star combo guard Nick Smith.