5-Star SF Dillon Mitchell Commits to Texas over Florida State, Tennessee

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dillon Mitchell pledged his future to Texas basketball on Monday, giving the Longhorns one of the best wings in the 2022 class.

Texas head coach Chris Beard appeared to react to the news:

On3's Joe Tipton passed along comments from Mitchell about his decision:

"When I went on that visit man, just the relationship with the coaches and their development is what stood out. I think my biggest thing right now is developing. I know where I'm trying to get and I need a lot more development so when I went to (Texas') practice I saw how hard they work, how much the coaches push the players...they're in the gym working all the time. That's just what I need and it felt like the perfect fit. I knew right after I left in my heart I knew I wanted to be there."

Mitchell is the 28th overall player and No. 8 small forward in 247Sports' composite rankings.

As a junior, the 6'7" forward helped Bishop McLaughlin Catholic reach the Class 3A state championship game, where it fell short against Calvary Christian Academy. Rather than sticking around and trying to improve upon that result, he opted to enroll at Montverde Academy for his senior year.

Montverde has been a great incubator for promising prep stars in recent years, with Scottie Barnes, Cade Cunningham, D'Angelo Russell and Ben Simmons among the notable recent alumni.

In the 2022 class alone, the Eagles have six players earning a 5-star designation in 247Sports' composite rankings: Mitchell, Dariq Whitehead, Vince Iwuchukwu, Skyy Clark, Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau.

Mitchell's stock has soared over the past year. When 247Sports updated its rankings in June, he climbed from No. 144 all the way up to No. 38.

Travis Branham explained why the Floridian had impressed so much:

"Mitchell's blend of versatility, size, length and athleticism have made a big impression throughout this spring. He's got good ball skills for a wing and is terrific in the open floor but he is also effective as a slasher and cutter in the half court. His defense is arguably his biggest strength especially when his motor is fully on. He can defend all three positions on the perimeter given his physical tools, athleticism and IQ and can be a lockdown defender on some of the top scorers in the country."

ESPN's Jonathan Givony also had high praise for Mitchell in April after watching him defend 2021 standout and Memphis signee Emoni Bates. Givony called him "one of the premier defenders in the 2022 class."

In an April interview with Branham, Mitchell acknowledged his jumper still required some work and was an area of focus in terms of improving his game. That will be the key to determining whether he can become a true star at the next level.

Mitchell can already hold his own on defense and will be tough to stop in transition given his speed and athleticism.

Those skills will make him a valuable member of the Longhorns rotation. Should he develop a somewhat consistent jumper, the sky is the limit, and he might be looking at a first-round grade in the NBA draft.