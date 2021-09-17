Report: NFL Confident Offside Call on Giants' Dexter Lawrence vs. WFT Was Correct

Jason Miller/Getty Images

In the eyes of the NFL, there isn't any controversy surrounding the offsides call against New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence that immediately preceded Dustin Hopkins' game-winning field goal for the Washington Football Team.

The Washington Post's Mark Maske spoke to a source who said Lawrence was offside and that "two separate officials called it at the same time." The source added that video replays showed a flag was warranted.

However, intrigue remains based on multiple reports:

In addressing the penalty, Lawrence seemed to hint he had been in the right as the ball was snapped.

"I'm supposed to move when the ball moves," he told reporters. "Obviously, I gave it to the ref to make a decision to think that I moved before the ball moved. My job is to get off and attack whoever is in front of me."

One game separated first and third place in the NFC East standings in 2020, so the outcome of Thursday's contest could have a big impact on how the division shakes out.

If Lawrence isn't called for offsides, New York walks away a 29-27 victor after Hopkins pushed his first attempt wide right. The Giants would have cause to feel aggrieved if the officials made the wrong decision.

Nonetheless, Joe Judge's squad had a hand in its own demise.

Daniel Jones had a 58-yard touchdown run brought back because of a holding penalty. Rather than going ahead by at least six points, New York instead settled for a field goal and made it a 10-7 game in the second quarter.

Darius Slayton also dropped a wide-open touchdown pass from Jones in the fourth quarter, with the team only getting a field goal on that drive as well.

The Giants also adopted a conservative approach when James Bradberry's interception set the offense up at Washington's 20-yard line with 2:16 on the clock.

If the Giants wanted someone to blame for their Week 2 defeat, they could start by looking in the mirror.