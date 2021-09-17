Dana White: Jake Paul Should Fight Anderson Silva; He's Not 'F--king Selling' PPVs

Jason Miller/Getty Images

UFC President Dana White says Jake Paul needs to fight Anderson Silva next to become a real draw in professional boxing.

White told the Daily Telegraph:

"Fans would actually probably like to see that fight. It's actually a viable fight that would actually sell some pay-per-views. Because no matter what they tell you, he ain't f--king selling pay-per-views. ... The brother did. Logan, when he fought Floyd Mayweather, they sold some pay-per-views, you know? Triller ain't selling jack s--t. Those guys couldn't f--king give away pay-per-views, right? If Jake Paul goes out and actually fights Anderson Silva, it's a viable fight."

Paul's fight against Tyron Woodley last month did around 500,000 pay-per-view buys, a solid number but half of what his lesser skilled brother, Logan, drew for fighting Floyd Mayweather Jr. in June. The latter proves that Mayweather remains the biggest draw in boxing but also shows that Jake Paul might not be the individual draw he claims to be.

Jake Paul claimed his April fight against Ben Askren did 1.5 million pay-per-view buys, which White disputed. That said, he acknowledged Jake Paul is the biggest draw in Showtime's fight lineup:

"Showtime needs f--king Jake Paul. Their f--king fights are pulling 70,000 viewers, for Christ's sake. I could take a picture of my f--king big toe and put it on Instagram and more people would see that than a Showtime fight. They need Jake Paul, so whatever they're f--king paying him, it's probably not enough."