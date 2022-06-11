Dodgers' Walker Buehler out 6-8 Weeks After Elbow Injury Diagnosed as Ligament Strain

Greg Fiume/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Saturday that star right-handed pitcher Walker Buehler has been placed on the injured list with a right elbow injury. L.A. recalled pitcher Michael Grove to take Buehler's roster spot.

Dave Roberts told reporters Saturday evening that Buehler's MRI revealed a ligament strain that will sideline the pitcher for six to eight weeks but will not require surgery. Roberts added Buehler is expected to pitch again this season but it will be "a while."

Buehler left his road start against the San Francisco Giants on Friday with right elbow discomfort. He gave up three earned runs in four innings before then.

In 12 starts in 2022, the right-hander has a 6-3 record and 4.02 ERA with 58 strikeouts in 65 innings.

Last season, Buehler finished fourth in Cy Young voting after posting a 2.47 ERA and a 0.97 WHIP on the way to a 16-4 record.

The 27-year-old earned his first All-Star selection in 2019, but he truly emerged as a star on the way to the World Series title in 2020, when he had a 1.80 ERA in five postseason starts for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles remains one of the top contenders for a championship, although health will be a major factor for the squad. Losing Buehler for an extended stretch is certainly damaging.

Clayton Kershaw, Julio Urias and Tony Gonsolin can carry the load at the front of the rotation, but depth could be a question mark.