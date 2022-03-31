5-Star Center Yohan Traore Commits to Auburn After Decommitting from LSU

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

One of the biggest remaining pieces in the 2022 recruiting class came off the board Thursday after Yohan Traore committed to Auburn, per Joe Tipton of On3.com.

"I like Bruce Pearl," Traore said. "I think he's a great coach with experience with players at the 4 position, like Chuma Okeke, Isaac Okoro, JT Thor, and this year, Jabari [Smith] so I think they will be able to develop my game.

"There was a family atmosphere [at Auburn]. The players were cool too. Every day they're going to push me to be the best. I think it's going to be a great place and I trust the coaches."

The 6'10" big man is the No. 15 overall player and No. 4 center in the country, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

In March, LSU fired head coach Will Wade after the NCAA issued the school a notice of allegations. A few weeks later, the Tigers began witnessing the fallout when Traore told On3's Joe Tipton he was decommitting from the school.

"Due to the recent changes within the basketball program, my family and I have decided to reopen my recruitment," he said. "Looking forward to finding a new place I can call home."

That set off a late frenzy to secure his commitment.

After having evaluated Traore, 247Sports' Brandon Jenkins called him a "skilled, efficient, and productive big man with a good natural frame":

"His efficiency comes in how he generally plays within himself offensively and does what is asked of him on the floor. Traore displays a natural shooting touch not only inside but out to 15 feet, and he always looks [to] dunk everything he possibly can while operating inside or in the dunker spot. He also has great hands, is a solid rebounder, and runs the floor with purpose. Traore has the size, mobility, and skill as a big man that high major guards would love to play with."

Traore fits the profile of a modern-day center. Not only does he have the size to bang inside, but he also possesses the athleticism you'd associate with a smaller forward. Somebody who's nearly 7'0" tall shouldn't really be able to do this:

While not a complete unknown on the recruiting circuit, Traore's true talent level was somewhat muddled because he had been balling out in France. Upon arriving in the United States, he didn't wait long to make an impression.

Traore turned heads in July with Dream Vision at the Adidas 3SSB in Birmingham, Alabama, after averaging 19.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks.

Eric Bossi of 247Sports wrote he was "likely the most consistently dominant performer of the entire four days in Alabama." The Athletic's CJ Moore also named him as his player of the tournament, adding that "not many people even knew who this dude was a few months ago."

As a result of his performance, Traore climbed from 67th to ninth in 247Sports' composite rankings. His stock was seemingly only going to go up as he showcased his talent at Dream City Christian.

Traore should immediately become a key player for the Tigers upon joining the squad for the 2022-23 season and should provide plenty of highlights before he inevitably makes the jump to the next level.

And Auburn should be one of the top teams in college basketball, with 4-star small forward Chance Westry joining Traore in a very solid incoming recruiting class.