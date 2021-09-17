Jets Rumors: Mekhi Becton to Undergo Surgery for Knee Injury; Out 4-8 Weeks

Mike Comer/Getty Images

The New York Jets lost more than the game during Sunday's 19-14 defeat to the Carolina Panthers.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, offensive tackle Mekhi Becton will be sidelined for four to eight weeks and will undergo knee surgery next Wednesday. Becton was helped off the field during the loss.

Mollie Walker of the New York Post noted the Jets are expected to shift starting right tackle George Fant to cover left tackle without Becton. Morgan Moses is expected to play right tackle after losing out on the starting battle to Fant heading into the year.

The offensive line was a problem for the Jets even before Becton's injury.

Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson was sacked six times and consistently chased out of the pocket in his first career start. It wasn't an ideal position for a player to be getting his first NFL experience, although he threw for 258 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Whether New York can protect Wilson better as the season continues will likely go a long way toward determining whether he can compete for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

The Jets selected Becton with the No. 11 overall pick of the 2020 NFL draft, and he started 13 games during his rookie season.