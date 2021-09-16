Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy Downplays USC Head Coach Rumors: 'I Am Where My Feet Are'

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is focused on his current role amid speculation about filling the head coaching vacancy at USC.

"I am where my feet are," Bieniemy told reporters Thursday. "When it's all said and done, I am focused on the task at hand. I'm not worried about anything, where my name is being mentioned. My job right now is to make sure that we're preparing for this weekend's opponent."

After USC fired head coach Clay Helton earlier this week, Bieniemy emerged as a candidate to replace him, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Though Bieniemy has interviewed for NFL head coaching positions in recent years, Schefter noted the Southern California native considers USC to be "one of the only college jobs that might interest him."

Bieniemy continued:

"If USC reached out to me right now, my answer would be 'I am preparing for this team to play against the Baltimore Ravens.' That's how I roll. ... My job is to make sure that we're ready to play a complete, sound, 60-minute football game so that we can come out and win the game."

The 52-year-old is in his fourth season guiding the Chiefs offense has been one of the most successful coordinators in the NFL in this stretch. Kansas City had the top-scoring offense in 2018 and finished fifth in the category in 2019 on the way to a Super Bowl title.

The squad ranked first in the league in total yards last year before another Super Bowl appearance, although Kansas City lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bieniemy helped get the team off to a good start in 2021 with a 33-29 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 1.

Bieniemy's resume includes five seasons on Andy Reid's staff as a running backs coach, a role he also held with the Minnesota Vikings and at the NCAA level with Colorado and UCLA. He was also the Buffaloes offensive coordinator for two seasons.

The Pac-12 experience could allow him to make a quick transition to USC if he gets the role.