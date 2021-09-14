LeBron James ‘I Promise’ Documentary to Premiere Sept. 28 on YouTube Originals

AP Photo/Jessica Hill

LeBron James' I Promise documentary will debut Sept. 28 on YouTube.

The film was originally planned as a web series on the app Quibi, which shuttered operations last year.

I Promise offers a behind-the-scenes look at the first academic year at James' I Promise school in his native Akron, Ohio. James opened the school in 2018 with the aim of helping at-risk children. Students in Grades 3 and 4 currently attend the school, with a plan to open for Grades 1 through 8 in 2022.

“It’s not instant oatmeal that we’re creating here,” James says in the documentary. “You can’t just put the oatmeal pack in the bowl and putting it in the microwave and we’re ready to go. We’re good with dealing with the process.”

YouTube will make the documentary, which premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Festival in June, available to watch for free under its YouTube Originals banner.